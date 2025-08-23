  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US Open Rebeka Masarova in front of the biggest possible backdrop

SDA

23.8.2025 - 09:19

Rebeka Masarova has a big performance ahead of her
Rebeka Masarova has a big performance ahead of her
Keystone

A Swiss quartet is in action on the first day of the US Open in New York. Rebeka Masarova makes her appearance in front of the biggest possible crowd at the Arther Ashe Stadium.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 09:19

23.08.2025, 09:31

Rebeka Masavora (WTA 109) will face Aryna Sabalenka, last year's winner and world No. 1, in the second match in the world's largest tennis stadium on Sunday at around 8 p.m. Swiss time. Their only previous meeting was not so long ago. Two months ago at the tournament on grass in Berlin, the Belarusian prevailed in two sets.

Jil Teichmann (WTA 85) takes on the American Caty McNally (WTA 103) at 7 p.m., Belinda Bencic (WTA 18) starts the last major tournament of the year against the qualifier Zhang Shuai (WTA 114) from China (WTA 114) in the night session.

Jérôme Kym (ATP 176) will also play his first match in the main draw of a Grand Slam event on Sunday after surviving qualifying. Following the match with Jil Teichmann, he will play against the American Ethan Quinn (ATP 81).

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

80th Vuelta. Vingegaard top favorite - Two Swiss at the start

80th VueltaVingegaard top favorite - Two Swiss at the start

Mental problems. Tennis star Zverev accepts professional help

Mental problemsTennis star Zverev accepts professional help

Two Swiss players make it through. Riedi and Kym in the main draw of the US Open for the first time

Two Swiss players make it throughRiedi and Kym in the main draw of the US Open for the first time