Rebeka Masarova (WTA 141) was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin by Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. The 26-year-old from Basel lost to the world No. 34 2-6, 4-6 in 75 minutes.

WTA 500 Tournament in Berlin Rebeka Masarova is eliminated in the first round

Masarova—like her 30-year-old opponent—had previously earned her spot in the main draw through qualifying.

Masarova and Siniakova had faced each other only once before. In the quarterfinals of a Challenger tournament last May, the Swiss player prevailed in two sets.