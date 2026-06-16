Rebeka Masarova stays fully focused
Keystone
Rebeka Masarova (WTA 141) was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin by Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. The 26-year-old from Basel lost to the world No. 34 2-6, 4-6 in 75 minutes.
Masarova—like her 30-year-old opponent—had previously earned her spot in the main draw through qualifying.
Masarova and Siniakova had faced each other only once before. In the quarterfinals of a Challenger tournament last May, the Swiss player prevailed in two sets.