Rebeka Masarova is currently moving forward (archive photo). Picture: Keystone

Rebeka Masarova, currently number 153 in the rankings, loses the final of the Challenger tournament in Vic, Spain. The player from Basel is defeated 3:6, 0:6 by the slightly higher-ranked Hungarian Dalma Galifi.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rebeka Masarova, who has won 16 of her 21 matches since mid-March and advanced to the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid the previous week, is likely to be ranked 112th in the world from Monday.