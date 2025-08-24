Rebeka Masarova goes for the slice Keystone

Rebeka Masarova impresses for a long time with a courageous performance in her first match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, but is defeated 5:7, 1:6 by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Rebeka Masarova has fond memories of the US Open. On her debut four years ago, the 26-year-old from Basel won a marathon match lasting over three and a half hours in the first round, and two years later she defeated Maria Sakkari, a top ten player, for the first time. At the time, she was playing for Spain, her mother's home country, but has been playing for her native country again since the beginning of the year. And Masarova did not disappoint in New York this year either.

For the first time, she was allowed to compete against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the world's largest tennis stadium with over 23,000 seats, and she was not impressed by the huge crowd. The tall and powerful Masarova more than withstood the Belarusian's pressure and even took a 3:2 lead with a break. In the end, however, she was unable to capitalize on her - few - chances. On set point at 5:7, she missed the point with a smash. She double-faulted on three of the four break points.

The live interview before going on court was also part of the unusual procedure for the Swiss player. Masarova said that she simply wanted to play her game and achieve what she had set out to do. She did this brilliantly for long stretches, even if in the end - as two months ago in Berlin - it was not enough for a sensational victory against the world number 1.

A preliminary decision was made right at the start of the second set. Masarova was unable to use a 0:40 to break in the first game and then missed two chances to make it 1:1. After that, Sabalenka did not allow herself to be dissuaded from going straight through to the second round. Under pressure, the player from Basel made too many mistakes.

Teichmann disappointing

Masarova's defeat was to be expected, but Jil Teichmann (WTA 87) was disappointing. She had no chance at all against the American Caty McNally, who was ranked fourteen positions lower, losing 2:6, 2:6 in just 65 minutes. The left-hander lost for the fourth time at her sixth US Open.