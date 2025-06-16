Rebeka Masarova clearly beat the former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin Keystone

The 25-year-old Swiss Rebeka Masarova reaches the round of 16 in Berlin. Masarova beat the American Sofia Kenin (WTA 29) 6:3, 6:2 in 67 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Russian-born Sofia Kenin was once ranked fourth in the world and won the Australian Open in 2020 before also reaching the final of the French Open four months later. Since then, however, Kenin has never reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament.

Rebeka Masarova was constantly in the lead, broke serve for the first time at 5:3 in the first set and also took her opponent's serve twice in the second set. In the round of 16, Masarova will face the top seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1).