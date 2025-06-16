  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Berlin Rebeka Masarova outclasses Sofia Kenin

SDA

16.6.2025 - 16:12

Rebeka Masarova clearly beat the former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin
Rebeka Masarova clearly beat the former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin
Keystone

The 25-year-old Swiss Rebeka Masarova reaches the round of 16 in Berlin. Masarova beat the American Sofia Kenin (WTA 29) 6:3, 6:2 in 67 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2025, 16:12

16.06.2025, 16:53

Russian-born Sofia Kenin was once ranked fourth in the world and won the Australian Open in 2020 before also reaching the final of the French Open four months later. Since then, however, Kenin has never reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament.

Rebeka Masarova was constantly in the lead, broke serve for the first time at 5:3 in the first set and also took her opponent's serve twice in the second set. In the round of 16, Masarova will face the top seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1).

More from the department

Handball. A more than emotional triumph for Portner

HandballA more than emotional triumph for Portner

Tour de Suisse. Albanese sprint winner of stage 2, Grégoire still in yellow

Tour de SuisseAlbanese sprint winner of stage 2, Grégoire still in yellow

Tennis world in mourning. Ex-rival of Sinner dies in traffic accident at the age of 24

Tennis world in mourningEx-rival of Sinner dies in traffic accident at the age of 24