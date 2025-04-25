Rebeka Masarova goes on a winning streak on the Madrid clay Keystone

Rebeka Masarova makes it through to the 3rd round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The world number 153 wins 6:3, 6:3 against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who is ranked almost 120 places higher.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Masarova from Basel, who played for Spain between 2018 and 2024, celebrated her fourth win in a row in Madrid after qualifying for the main draw. She needed just 70 minutes to prevail against Putintseva (WTA 24), who has been out of form for weeks.

Masarova had already reached the 3rd round in Miami in March after qualifying and thanks to a remarkable success against the then top 20 player Donna Vekic. The final stop there was the American Danielle Collins.

Masarova's third-round opponent in Madrid is Peyton Stearns (WTA 44), a less highly-ranked American. The 24-year-old from Ohio beat her compatriot Amanda Anisimova (WTA 16) in the 2nd round and won the only duel with the 25-year-old Swiss in Indian Wells in 2023. The match will take place on Sunday.

Belinda Bencic, the other Swiss player in the main draw in Madrid, will already play on Saturday for a place in the round of 16. She will face the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 19).