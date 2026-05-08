37,870 runners have registered for this year's Bern Grand Prix. (archive picture) Keystone

More runners have registered for this Saturday's Bern Grand Prix than ever before. Last year's record has been beaten with 37,870 participants.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Bern Grand Prix this Saturday, May 9, has recorded 37,870 registrations this year - beating last year's record figures. Due to the high demand, several categories had to be closed early.

The heart of the GP Bern is the 10-mile or 16-kilometer race through the old town and along the River Aare. There is also the 4.7-kilometre Old Town GP and the 1.6-kilometre course for schoolchildren.

Can Kamworor defend his title?

The men's elite field is in a special position this year. The course record holder and last year's GP winner has clear ambitions and sees no limits when it comes to the course record. But the competition is ready. Two-time GP winner Dominic Lobalu is likely to be in contention for victory - and local hero Matthias Kyburz is also looking forward to his "home race".

Liaci and Vonlanthen among the favorites

Rebecca Chepkwemoi, last year's women's winner, will also be at the start of the GP. Oria Liaci, who placed second last year, is one of the co-favorites. As is Fabienne Vonlanthen, the 2025 Swiss champion over the 10 km, half marathon and marathon distances, who is taking part in the GP for the first time.

Follow the race on blue Zoom

You can followthe 10-mile race liveon blue Zoom from 15:35. The event will be commented on by running expert Markus Ryffel and long-time sports presenter Peter Minder.