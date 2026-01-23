The season's final Bergkranzfest will take place without Samuel Giger. The Thurgau native will also be absent from the competition at Schwägalp.

It has already been more than two months since his last test of strength: Samuel Giger has not competed in any serious matches since the Lucerne Cantonal Championships at the end of May

With seven victories, Giger is the all-time record holder at Schwägalp. However, following his triumphs in the last two years, he will not be stepping onto the sawdust mat at the foot of the Säntis on Sunday, as a glance at the updated wrestling roster shows. There, the 28-year-old is listed as “excused, absent.”

The winner of the Unspunnen and Kilchberg tournaments has not competed since late May, when the Lucerne Cantonal Tournament was held in Ruswil. Giger has been complaining of shoulder problems for some time. The wrestler from eastern Switzerland still has a good three weeks until the season’s highlight: The Kilchberg Schwinget will take place on September 5.