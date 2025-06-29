  1. Residential Customers
Superstar moves on Record: LeBron James faces his 23rd NBA season

SDA

29.6.2025 - 19:30

Still hasn't had enough at the age of 40: NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Picture: Keystone

NBA superstar LeBron James is setting the course for his sporting future. The 40-year-old is continuing his impressive career and adding another year to his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keystone-SDA

29.06.2025, 19:30

29.06.2025, 20:00

James exercised his option in his contract on Sunday, which guarantees him a salary of 52.6 million dollars for the coming season. His agent Rich Paul confirmed this to ESPN. James will be the first player to play his 23rd season in the North American professional basketball league. He is still 50 games short of legend Robert Parish's NBA game record.

The four-time MVP has won the NBA title a total of four times, most recently in 2020 with the Lakers, for whom he has played since 2018. Last season, the glamorous club from California fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first play-off round.

