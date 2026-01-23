Switzerland will be represented by a record-breaking delegation at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

According to the association, a total of 67 Swiss athletes will be competing for medals. In 2024 in Rome, Swiss Athletics had selected 60 athletes.

All eight Swiss medalists from the European Championships two years ago are on the roster. Mujinga Kambundji, who became a mother for the first time less than a year ago and missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter sprint at the European Championships, will compete in the 200 meters as the defending champion.

Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m), Angelica Moser (pole vault), and Dominic Lobalu (10,000 m) also won gold in Rome. Lobalu also placed third in the 5,000 m. Ditaji Kambundji will compete in the 100-meter hurdles as the 2024 European runner-up and 2025 world champion, while Simon Ehammer (long jump), Jason Joseph (110-meter hurdles), and William Reais (200 meters) each won bronze medals in Italy’s capital.