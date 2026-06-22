Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been suspended for four years. The 26-year-old refused to take a doping test in December 2025.

Marketa Vondrousova Will Not Be Allowed to Compete on the WTA Tour for the Next Few Years

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been suspended for four years. The 26-year-old refused to take a doping test in December 2025.

As the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) explained, the sanction against a player who refuses testing must be the same as the one that would have been imposed had she tested positive.

The suspension is valid until June 21, 2030. Marketa Vondrousova, the former world No. 6, won the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon in 2023. She has not played on the WTA Tour since January. She is currently ranked 122nd in the world.