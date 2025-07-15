A final farewell to Gstaad as a tennis pro? Stan Wawrinka has a few questions to ask and answer for the future Keystone

The second day of the Swiss Open brings a Jérôme Kym who is overjoyed at his first victory on the ATP Tour. And a Stan Wawrinka who can no longer find a way to win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Was this Stan Wawrinka's farewell as a tournament player in Gstaad? After his clear two-set defeat in just 75 minutes against Alexander Shevchenko, there are many reasons to think so.

The 40-year-old from Vaud disappears straight into the dressing room after the end of the match, but he comes back quite quickly to answer questions, sign autographs and take selfies with himself. The difference to last year, when he also lost in the first round and was barely approachable afterwards, is striking.

Lack of self-confidence

"I had my chances at the beginning," says the three-time Grand Slam champion. "But then the match completely slipped away from me." Wawrinka talks about the five break points he was unable to capitalize on - and that is symptomatic of his condition in the late-late autumn of his career. "I then put myself under pressure and, conversely, he immediately gains confidence."

Physically, he still feels on top of his game, the tennis is basically there too, but he rarely manages to translate this into matches. That's why he naturally asks himself questions about the future. It is precisely this self-confidence that the Frenchman lacks. It only comes back through victories, but without self-confidence he doesn't win. It's a vicious circle, and he doesn't have much time left to break out of it. Currently ranked number 156 in the world, he is aiming to return to the top 100, only then does it make sense to continue his career.

Wawrinka would like to do that, you can clearly feel it, but his doubts are growing. He now travels on to Umag, the place where he won his first of sixteen tournament victories on the ATP Tour in 2006. He wanted to string three weeks of matches together. Things got off to a good start last week in Iasi with a semi-final (at Challenger level), but now a few more days of training will follow. This means he lacks rhythm, increasing the likelihood that a great career could come to an end at the end of the season.

Kym's first victory

Jérôme Kym, who is ranked right next to Wawrinka in the world rankings, felt quite differently. However, he is heading in the opposite direction. The 22-year-old from Aargau, who has been plagued by so many injuries, celebrated his first ever victory on the ATP Tour against Calvin Hemery.

He regularly trains at altitude with his coach Markus Hipfl and is therefore also coping well in Gstaad. "Celebrating my first victory here at home is very special," he says. "The relief is huge."

More videos from the department