Remco Evenepoel makes a perfect return to racing four and a half months after his serious training crash. The Belgian cyclist wins the Arrow of Brabant on Good Friday.

The double Olympic champion from Paris prevailed in Overijse, south of Brussels, after 162.6 kilometers ahead of his compatriot Wout van Aert. The two locals had attacked 50 kilometers before the finish and arrived in the Brussels suburb 27 seconds ahead of the first chasing group. Part of the first chasing group was the Swiss Fabio Christen, who finished in 6th place.

Evenepoel suffered several fractures, a bruised lung and a dislocated collarbone just over four months ago after crashing into the open door of a Belgian post van. Although his right shoulder was still heavily bandaged on Friday, the 25-year-old impressed. "I'm surprised myself," said Evenepoel. "Above all, I'm happy with my final sprint."

Evenepoel will continue in the coming days with the spring classics in the Ardennes, the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, the Flèche Wallone on Wednesday and Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday in a week's time. From April 30, the 2022 road world champion will contest the Tour de Romandie.