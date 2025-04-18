  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I'm surprised myself" Remco Evenepoel wins the Arrow of Brabant on his return

SDA

18.4.2025 - 18:03

Remco Evenepoel is ready for the upcoming classics in the Ardennes
Remco Evenepoel is ready for the upcoming classics in the Ardennes
Keystone

Remco Evenepoel makes a perfect return to racing four and a half months after his serious training crash. The Belgian cyclist wins the Arrow of Brabant on Good Friday.

Keystone-SDA

18.04.2025, 18:03

18.04.2025, 18:09

The double Olympic champion from Paris prevailed in Overijse, south of Brussels, after 162.6 kilometers ahead of his compatriot Wout van Aert. The two locals had attacked 50 kilometers before the finish and arrived in the Brussels suburb 27 seconds ahead of the first chasing group. Part of the first chasing group was the Swiss Fabio Christen, who finished in 6th place.

Evenepoel suffered several fractures, a bruised lung and a dislocated collarbone just over four months ago after crashing into the open door of a Belgian post van. Although his right shoulder was still heavily bandaged on Friday, the 25-year-old impressed. "I'm surprised myself," said Evenepoel. "Above all, I'm happy with my final sprint."

Evenepoel will continue in the coming days with the spring classics in the Ardennes, the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, the Flèche Wallone on Wednesday and Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday in a week's time. From April 30, the 2022 road world champion will contest the Tour de Romandie.

More from the department

World Championship preparation game. The national field hockey team struggles to victory in France

World Championship preparation gameThe national field hockey team struggles to victory in France

"Boxing instead of theater" in the streamCan Angelo Peña defend his WBO Intercontinental title?

Elite16 tournament in Brasilia. Vergé-Dépré sisters in the round of 16

Elite16 tournament in BrasiliaVergé-Dépré sisters in the round of 16