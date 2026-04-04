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Ski touring dominator Rémi Bonnet outshines everyone at the World Cup final

SDA

4.4.2026 - 14:25

Rémi Bonnet from western Switzerland won the overall ranking in the Ski Touring World Cup for the first time.
Rémi Bonnet from western Switzerland won the overall ranking in the Ski Touring World Cup for the first time.
Keystone

Rémi Bonnet is the big winner in this winter's Ski Touring World Cup. The man from Fribourg wins the overall ranking and also takes first place in the rankings for the vertical and individual disciplines.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 14:25

04.04.2026, 15:07

The victory in the overall World Cup is a first for Bonnet. However, the Frenchman, who has already won World Championship titles in ski touring races as well as World Championship gold in trail running, has already set the tone in the discipline rankings in previous years.

Bonnet won the vertical category ahead of Aurélien Gay from Valais. Thomas Bussard, also from Fribourg, took third place in the overall and individual rankings.

Kistler ends season with home win

Jon Kistler also made it into the top three. The Zurich native also secured third place in the sprint classification with a victory on Saturday at the final in Villars-sur-Ollon. Kistler had won silver in the mixed relay at the Games in February alongside Marianne Fatton from Neuchâtel, the Olympic sprint champion. Fatton had to settle for 4th place on Saturday.

The World Cup final ends on Sunday with the mixed relay, which is also an Olympic event.

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