One of the once most promising wrestlers is giving up. The 28-year-old Remo Käser from Bern is retiring.

Käser drew attention to his talent early on. As a 19-year-old, he was already in contention for the title of king at the Swiss National Wrestling Championships in Estavayer, where he ultimately finished in third place. It was a time when several up-and-coming athletes gave the established wrestlers a run for their money. In addition to Käser, Armon Orlik, Samuel Giger and Joel Wicki stood out in eastern Switzerland.

However, Käser's rapid advance to the top soon received its first setbacks. Injuries began to run like a red thread through his career. Knees, feet, elbows, ribs, neck, cervical spine - hardly any part of his body was spared an accident. Käser's medical records have become as long as his list of successes.

The last entry is dated mid-June. During the first swing at the Bern-Jurassic Festival in Nods JU, he suffered a partial tear of the collateral ligament in one knee and a rupture of the fibula head on the same leg. The healing process is not proceeding as desired and does not allow for a targeted training build-up towards the Swiss National Championships at the end of August in order to be able to compete in Mollis and meet his own requirements, as stated in a press release. The latest mishap has prompted Käser to give up wrestling as an active athlete.

"Wrestling was never just a sport for me"

At a press conference, which he sensibly held in the wrestling cellar in Kilchberg, the place where he first stepped into the sawdust as a four-and-a-half-year-old, Käser explained his decision to retire.

"In recent years, my life as a wrestler has been characterized by ups and downs. Health setbacks have repeatedly slowed me down, but I have never given up. With a lot of willpower, passion and discipline, I've tried to fight my way back every time. Because wrestling was never just a sport for me - it was my passion, my home, a part of me," says Käser. "But now I feel that my body and mind have had enough. My heart is telling me that it's time to let go. This decision is anything but easy for me. But it's the right one."

The palmarès of the son of Adrian Käser, the wrestling king of 1989, is impressive despite all the setbacks. Remo Käser has won six wreath festivals and a total of 55 wreaths, the last one at the beginning of June thanks to second place at the Oberaargauischen in Inkwil - one week after his latest injury.

