René Fasel's closeness to Putin and Russia causes red heads. sda

For years, former sports official René Fasel has had to listen to harsh criticism because of his closeness to Russia. In an interview with "La Liberté", he takes a detailed stance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

René Fasel from Fribourg, now 75 years old, a dual Swiss-Russian citizen since 2022, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for 27 years until 2021 and then chairman of a group of experts for referees in Russia, granted an interview to the Fribourg daily newspaper "La Liberté" after a long period of silence. The basic tenor: he regrets that he was and is being dragged through the mud because of his relations with Russia.

"I'm sad, but not frustrated. When I shave in the morning and look in the mirror, I can tell myself that I'm following my line. I follow it and I don't change it," he emphasizes. "I love Russian field hockey and the culture of this country, and I want to contribute to the development of the country with my experience. It's not about politics, that's not my area," he adds.

The former dentist sees himself and the sport in the role of bridge builder. However, since Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, many voices have been raised against him because his connections to the KHL indirectly mean that he approves of the war. "I regularly fly back and forth between Switzerland and Russia. When I get involved in sport, it doesn't mean I'm supporting anyone or anything. I don't deny that sports politics exist. But I don't accept being pigeonholed just because I work for the KHL. You know, I am against all wars and for peace. What's happening in Palestine, Ukraine and elsewhere in the world is terrible."

"Relationship with Putin exists - don't change my mind"

As far as his relationship with Vladimir Putin is concerned, Fasel traces the origins of their friendship back to 1999: "Our conversations revolved around field hockey and the development of field hockey," he says. "We played field hockey together and laughed a lot. There is a relationship and I don't change my mind about it."

Fasel openly acknowledges his passion for Russian field hockey in the interview and admits that he never thought about giving up his passport after the attack by Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine: "Very good friends advised me to give up my Russian passport. I would never do that. I asked for it and got it, that's all." The Freiburg native explains that being Russian makes everything easier there.

Fasel can understand the political pressure he is under. He also knows it from his own four walls. There are often discussions at family dinners. "My children belong to a different generation and have different political views. They are often asked about me by their friends. My view is different to theirs, and I don't claim that it's always objective ... But I tell them the facts and we discuss them calmly."

The former president has not been invited to the World Cup in Denmark. "I wasn't even invited to the Swiss national team final last year," said the honorary president.