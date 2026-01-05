  1. Residential Customers
Formula 1 Reserve driver Zhou switches from Ferrari to Cadillac

SDA

5.1.2026 - 15:13

Guanyu Zhou drove for the Sauber team until the end of 2024
Keystone

Formula 1 newcomer Cadillac has signed Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu as a reserve driver. The 26-year-old comes from Ferrari and joins the team with the two drivers Valtteri Bottas from Finland and Sergio Perez from Mexico.

Keystone-SDA

05.01.2026, 15:13

05.01.2026, 15:26

Zhou completed 68 races in motorsport's premier class for the Swiss Sauber team from 2022 to 2024. Cadillac is part of the US automotive group General Motors and will be the eleventh team to take part in the Formula 1 World Championship in the new season starting in Australia in March.

