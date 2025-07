Having to end her career due to physical problems: German triathlete Anne Haug. Picture: Keystone

Anne Haug, one of the best triathletes, is ending her career. The only German winner of the legendary Ironman Hawaii is retiring at the age of 42 due to health problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I've always lived for my sport, but after the race in Spain I know: I've reached the end of my career," she told Die Welt.

After two difficult years with many setbacks, she had to give up after less than ten kilometers on the running course at the Ironman Vitora-Gasteiz on 13 July.