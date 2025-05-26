Switzerland lost the World Ice Hockey Championship final against the USA after overtime. blue Sport spoke to Reto Suri about the bitter defeat.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland narrowly loses the World Championship final against the USA in overtime. In an interview with blue Sport, Reto Suri emphasizes that nobody can blame themselves and highlights the team's strong performance.

Despite the disappointment, Suri sees reaching the final again as a historic success for Swiss ice hockey and as motivation for future tournaments, especially the 2026 World Championship at home.

Goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni is named MVP of the World Championship, but according to Suri, his disappointment at missing out on gold clearly outweighs the individual honor. Show more

For Switzerland, it was "only" enough to win World Championship silver for the 4th time in the modern era. "Every final brings a different story with it. When I was there in 2013, it was a class difference - you were far away," Reto Suri told blue Sport.

"Against the Swedes it went to penalties (2018), against the Czechs (2023) it's a one-goal game. It's incredibly close and it's the details that decide. Nobody can blame themselves. It really is nuances that make the difference. And the individual class of the Americans," explains Suri, who finds it difficult to draw a conclusion. After all, Switzerland also had the chance to win the game with a bit of luck.

Despite the understandably huge disappointment in the Swiss camp, the Zurich native says they must not lose sight of the bigger picture. "What it means for Swiss field hockey to reach the World Cup final twice in a row. For me, they're still all heroes. If we put ourselves in the right place, it's once again been a huge achievement," says Suri.

Hopefully this performance is also simply an "incentive for more". "You realize how little is still missing, how close you are, you have to keep the conviction that it will work out sooner or later," emphasizes the 36-year-old.

Fans tipping the scales at the home World Cup?

Next year's World Cup will take place in Switzerland. Is the home tournament the last chance for the existing team to win gold?

"I wouldn't say it's that extreme. You never know what will happen. The sport is so fast-moving," says Suri, adding: "Of course, this is a generation that consistently performs at a high level." But there are many factors that cannot be influenced. Injuries are always possible in her sport, for example. Next year is also the Olympic Games - a big year for the NHL players, who will be able to take part again.

His advice: "You should move forward positively and proudly, knowing what you have achieved." Perhaps the Swiss fans will tip the scales in 2026, says Suri: "To have a final game at home, with the full support, with this atmosphere ..."

"Genoni is unique"

Leonardo Genoni played an outstanding tournament. The goalie kept the national team in the game for a long time with his saves. In the end, the veteran was named MVP of the World Championship. Did the award mean much to the 37-year-old from Kilchsberg? "Knowing him, I don't think so. He would give up the trophy immediately if he could hang gold around his neck," Suri is certain. The two were teammates at EV Zug from 2021 to 2024.

"He's unique - how he thinks, how he works every day, what he's achieved in his career. An absolute team player. That's why the individual award for him is not worth the same as if they had won gold," Suri sums up.

Genoni's award is "more than deserved. But knowing him, that won't take away the disappointment that it was only silver and not gold," says Suri.