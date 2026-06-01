Ice hockey expert Reto Suri looks back on the World Hockey Championships with blue News. The 2013 World Championship silver medallist explains why it will take time to digest the defeat and what sport is really about.

Sandro Zappella

"It was all set up," says field hockey expert Reto Suri in an interview with blue News after the bitter defeat in the final against Finland. The 0:1 is the third World Cup final in a row that Switzerland has lost. Because it was all at the home World Cup, the defeat was even harder to digest: "This defeat will reverberate for a long time. It was only the victory that counted. It was a once in a lifetime opposition."

Suri sees the long double overtime, which the Nati were unable to take advantage of to take the lead, as the crux of the game: "That hurts the most in hindsight."

Despite the defeat in the final, however, there are many positive things to take away from this World Championship in the long term: "The field hockey festival we were able to put on, the euphoria we sparked, I think Swiss ice hockey will be able to benefit from these performances for a long time to come."

"You could see what the boys all did for the country"

Suri, who himself won World Championship silver in 2013, is particularly enthusiastic about the Swiss fans: "The standing ovations for the players after the game were heart-warming. It's a sensational sign, the greatest appreciation from the fans."

It was incredibly nice to see how people honored the effort the boys had put in for 2.5 weeks to make the country proud. After all, the moment after the final was also a difficult one for the national team fans: "Everyone was dreaming of gold. But it's important in sport that people still honor the performances. To see that the boys left everything on the ice and did everything for this country."

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