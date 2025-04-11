ZSC is ending HC Davos' season - and with it the career of HCD legend Andres Ambühl. At least the one at club level, because his 20th World Championship appearance still beckons. Reto Suri has nothing but words of praise for his former roommate.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ZSC Lions knock out HCD in the playoff semi-finals, ending the National League career of record-breaking player Andres Ambühl.

But his career is not quite over yet: it is quite possible that he will still play in his 20th World Championship. He already holds the world record for the most appearances.

Reto Suri, who once shared a room with Ambühl in the national team, speaks very highly of Ambühl as a player, but also of the person behind him. Show more

In February, HCD veteran Andres Ambühl announces that he will retire at the end of the season. Ambühl is not just any player, he is a legend of the sport. No one has played more games (1322) in the top Swiss league. In his 24 years as a professional, Ambühl became Swiss champion six times, winning five of these titles with the HCD and one with the ZSC Lions, for whom he scored goals for three seasons after a one-year detour to North America. And now it is the Lions, of all teams, who are ending his career. At least the one with the HCD.

Because Ambühl still plays a role in the considerations of national team coach Patrick Fischer. Even with 41 years under his belt, the man of records - nobody has made more international appearances and scored more points than Ambühl - can still be worth his weight in gold for his team. And as far as world championships are concerned, he's in a league of his own anyway. His 19 World Cup appearances and 141 World Cup games are a world record. Last year, he won World Cup silver with Switzerland for the second time since 2013. And on the way to this silver medal, Ambühl was far more than just a stopgap.

Reto Suri praises Ambühl to the skies

One person who knows Büeli very well is Reto Suri, who retired in 2023. On blue Sport, he shares an anecdote that says a lot about what made Ambühl tick as a player (see video above). But Ambühl, who was voted the National League's Most Popular Player eight times in an annual poll, is also in a top league on a personal level. Suri says: "He's an incredible character, an incredible person and has remained incredibly down-to-earth." It was a "privilege" to be able to play alongside him in the national team.

