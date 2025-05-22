Switzerland will face Austria in the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship. blue Sport spoke to Reto Suri about the preliminary round and the upcoming match. He has high hopes for the Nati.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reto Suri talks to blue Sport about the ice hockey national team, which after winning Group B will advance to the quarter-finals and face neighboring Austria.

Suri is convinced that Switzerland will live up to its role as favorites.

Suri has high hopes for the national team beyond the quarter-finals: "A medal is possible, the first World Championship title is possible." Nevertheless, he emphasizes that they first have to win against Austria. Show more

The Swiss national ice hockey team secures victory in Group B at the Ice Hockey World Championships. Coach Patrick Fischer's team leaves world champions the Czech Republic and the USA behind. They face Austria in the quarter-finals. A summary and outlook with Reto Suri.

blue Sport: Seven games, six wins and group victory for the Nati. How would you sum up the preliminary round?

Reto Suri: Extremely positive. The Nati have been delivering very consistently for a few years now, and that's not to be taken for granted. The defeat against the Czech Republic (4:5 after extra time, ed.) was almost self-inflicted. Nevertheless, there is nothing that the national team should be guilty of or question. It was a very good first round.

What do you think characterizes the team?

The team itself. It is peppered with certain individualists. Starting with Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto and all the NHL players who have joined. The younger players and debutants also play their role well. The overall structure works incredibly well as a team. The results speak for themselves.

You briefly touched on the NHL players. How serious is the loss of Nico Hischier?

Individual class is lost. His qualities make him irreplaceable. In Switzerland, we're not yet ready to have a 1:1 replacement for him up our sleeve. Nevertheless, it looks like the national team can cope with the loss as a collective.

Where does the Swiss team still need to improve for the quarter-finals?

You can always improve in detail as the tournament progresses. But there's no one area in the national team that stands out. That's the positive thing. The offense, defense and special teams are working well. In the knockout matches, it's important to consistently execute the game plan at the decisive moment. From my point of view, it's the opponents who have to adapt to Switzerland's qualities.

Nevertheless, the Nati will take a close look at their opponents. What can Switzerland expect against Austria?

The Austrians have already achieved something almost historic by their standards. They have nothing to lose in the quarter-finals. The game against Switzerland is a derby. It will be a tough and hard-fought match. Nevertheless, Switzerland are the favorites and I am convinced that the national team will live up to their role as favorites if they play to their potential and qualities.

What qualities and potential do the Austrians have?

The team was on a mission, played for each other, won the decisive games and qualified for the quarter-finals. The individual potential of the Austrians is certainly less than that of the Swiss. That's the advantage Switzerland has. But Austria will also come out as a functioning collective and try to make life as difficult as possible for Switzerland. Switzerland will have to pull the strings and act rather than react.

There is a piece of Switzerland in the Austrian squad. With Bernd Wolf, Benjamin Baumgartner, Vinzenz Rohrer and Dominic Zwerger, four players play in the National League. Coach Roger Bader is Swiss. A special affair for the Nati players?

From a neutral point of view, it's certainly interesting that the Austrians have familiar faces from the National League in their squad. But it won't have a big impact on the match. Switzerland are pursuing their own goals. They're in the knockout phase - you're focused on your path and yourself. You have to block out what's going on around you as much as possible.

What do you think the national team can do overall at the World Cup?

I'm convinced that Switzerland will live up to their role as favorites against Austria. Then they'll be in the semi-finals and then you have to take it day by day. But Switzerland doesn't have to hide from anyone. A medal is possible, the first World Championship title is possible. Everything is open towards the top. But there's not much point in philosophizing before the quarter-finals have been played.

The quarter-final starts at 16:20. blue Sport is ticking live.

