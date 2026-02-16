The Swiss ice hockey team will face hosts Italy in the quarter-final qualifiers. For Reto Suri, the 2013 World Championship silver medallist, it is a doable opponent, but one that should not be underestimated.

Andreas Lunghi

With the 4:3 victory after extra time in the last preliminary round match against the Czech Republic, Switzerland has put itself in a good starting position for the intermediate round. Hosts Italy (on February 17 at 12.10 p.m.) should not be too big a hurdle for Patrick Fischer's team.

"It's certainly the opponent the Swiss know best," smiles Reto Suri, 2013 World Championship silver medal winner and 2014 Olympic participant, in an interview with blue News. Six players from the Italian team are involved in the Swiss National League.

"They don't have to focus on their opponents, but on their own game. They have to continue on the path they're on," says the 36-year-old. There are no more easy opponents at this level. What's more, Italy have nothing to lose at the Olympic Games in their own country.

"But I'm sure that if the Swiss perform well and continue on this path, they can beat Italy," says Suri confidently.

Watch the video above to find out how Reto Suri assesses the Swiss national team's performance in the tournament so far, what impact Kevin Fiala's injury could have and which team he thinks is ahead in the race for the gold medal.

You might also be interested in this