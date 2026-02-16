  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Before the playoffs against Italy Reto Suri: "There are no easy opponents at this level"

Andreas Lunghi

16.2.2026

The Swiss ice hockey team will face hosts Italy in the quarter-final qualifiers. For Reto Suri, the 2013 World Championship silver medallist, it is a doable opponent, but one that should not be underestimated.

16.02.2026, 14:04

With the 4:3 victory after extra time in the last preliminary round match against the Czech Republic, Switzerland has put itself in a good starting position for the intermediate round. Hosts Italy (on February 17 at 12.10 p.m.) should not be too big a hurdle for Patrick Fischer's team.

"Kevin has given us courage"Quotes on the ice hockey team's triumph over the Czech Republic

"It's certainly the opponent the Swiss know best," smiles Reto Suri, 2013 World Championship silver medal winner and 2014 Olympic participant, in an interview with blue News. Six players from the Italian team are involved in the Swiss National League.

"They don't have to focus on their opponents, but on their own game. They have to continue on the path they're on," says the 36-year-old. There are no more easy opponents at this level. What's more, Italy have nothing to lose at the Olympic Games in their own country.

2026 Olympics in the ticker. Fiala reports from hospital - could she also be out of the World Championships? ++ Defeat for Swiss curlers

2026 Olympics in the tickerFiala reports from hospital - could she also be out of the World Championships? ++ Defeat for Swiss curlers

"But I'm sure that if the Swiss perform well and continue on this path, they can beat Italy," says Suri confidently.

Watch the video above to find out how Reto Suri assesses the Swiss national team's performance in the tournament so far, what impact Kevin Fiala's injury could have and which team he thinks is ahead in the race for the gold medal.

You might also be interested in this

More about the Olympics

"Goalie performance will be crucial"The women's ice hockey team's chances of winning a medal

Good news for the field hockey team. Glauser trains with the team again before the round of 16

Good news for the field hockey teamGlauser trains with the team again before the round of 16

WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai. Bencic confident after difficulties at the start

WTA 1000 tournament in DubaiBencic confident after difficulties at the start