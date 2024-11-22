Leonardo Genoni leads Zug to away win in Biel - Gallery Leonardo Genoni was in goal for EV Zug for the first time this season Image: Keystone Markus Granlund (No. 60) scored three goals and was the match-winner for Servette in a 5-4 overtime win against Langnau Image: Keystone Matej Stransky also scored three goals - for HC Davos in their 6-3 away win in Bern Image: Keystone The Ticino derby Lugano - Ambri was attended by fewer spectators than before (slightly less than 6500) Image: Keystone After four defeats, Lausanne are delighted with their 3:2 away win (after trailing 0:2) against Freiburg Image: Keystone The surprise of the round: Ajoie wins 2-1 at home against the ZSC Lions thanks to 40 saves by Damiano Ciaccio (No. 40) Image: Keystone Leonardo Genoni leads Zug to away win in Biel - Gallery Leonardo Genoni was in goal for EV Zug for the first time this season Image: Keystone Markus Granlund (No. 60) scored three goals and was the match-winner for Servette in a 5-4 overtime win against Langnau Image: Keystone Matej Stransky also scored three goals - for HC Davos in their 6-3 away win in Bern Image: Keystone The Ticino derby Lugano - Ambri was attended by fewer spectators than before (slightly less than 6500) Image: Keystone After four defeats, Lausanne are delighted with their 3:2 away win (after trailing 0:2) against Freiburg Image: Keystone The surprise of the round: Ajoie wins 2-1 at home against the ZSC Lions thanks to 40 saves by Damiano Ciaccio (No. 40) Image: Keystone

Leonardo Genoni plays his first game in front of the EV Zug goal after almost three months of injury. These are the facts of Friday night's full round.

The 37-year-old national goalie did a good job in the away game against Biel. Zug prevailed 2:1 after overtime. Genoni recorded a save percentage of 95 percent, the goal he conceded during regulation time came during a Biel power play. Lino Martschini scored the winning goal for Zug shortly before the end of overtime to prevent Genoni from having a chance in the penalty shootout.

Brilliant 95 seconds from the HCD

SC Bern held the lead against HC Davos for more than half of the game, but ultimately conceded their fourth home defeat of the season with a 3:6 loss. 95 brilliant seconds by HC Davos showed SCB the way to defeat. Matej Stransky equalized in the 38th minute on the power play. 36 seconds later, Simon Knak gave Davos the lead. And another 59 seconds later, Filip Zadina buried a penalty to make it 3:1. It was Zadina's tenth goal of the season. Five more goals were scored in the final period. But Bern couldn't really get any closer. Matej Stransky scored three goals for Davos.

Servette's turnaround

Perhaps the Genève-Servette Hockey Club managed to break free in Langnau. Until 40 seconds before the end, the Geneva team was trailing 3:4 against the SCL Tigers. Markus Granlund then realized the unexpected turnaround to a 5:4 victory, first with the equalizer and then after only 16 seconds in overtime. Granlund scored three goals. The 4:4 equalizer was particularly fortunate. Stéphane Charlin, the best goalkeeper in the league and already under contract with Servette for next season, shot the puck at Granlund's upper body as he attempted to clear it, and from there the puck rolled into the orphaned Langnau goal.

Thürkauf back on the ice

Lugano had Calvin Thürkauf back on the ice against Ambri and used the momentum to win 3-1 at home. The captain returned after a knee injury and a seven-week break. He and his Bianconeri did not allow themselves to be put off by falling behind and turned the game around thanks to goals from Joly, Arcobello and Fazzini. They also equalized the derby series in this year's championship at 1:1. Ambri-Piotta have now lost nine out of ten games since their 2-1 win against Lugano in October, most recently six in a row.

Ciaccio's 40 saves

The ZSC Lions did not find a way out of their mini crisis in Pruntrut. ZSC dominated the game in Ajoie (41:16 shots on goal), but lost 1:2. For the first time this season, the ZSC Lions lost three games in a row - because of Damiano Ciaccio, who made 40 saves in front of Ajoie's goal. Only Sven Andrighetto was able to beat Ciaccio to equalize the score at 1:1. Julius Nättinen (24) and Philip-Michael Devos (47) scored for Ajoie.

Kloten thanks to Aaltonen

Kloten came from 1-0 down to beat the Lakers 2-1 in Rapperswil, celebrating their third successive win. After just 14 minutes and goals from Tyler Moy and Mischa Ramel, the game was tied 1-1. The winning goal for Kloten was scored by Miro Aaltonen in the 50th minute.

From 2:0 to 2:3

Antti Suomela scored in the 62nd minute to give Lausanne a 3-2 win over Gottéron after overtime. The top scorer scored with a precise shot into the far corner of the goal. Fribourg had led 2-0 after just seven minutes. Lausanne won again for the first time after two defeats in the championship and a clear elimination from the Champions League (against Servette).

The match programs:

Bern - Davos 3:6 (0:0, 1:3, 2:3)

15'954 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Ströbel, Altmann/Gurtner. - Goals: 27. Czarnik (Ejdsell, Merelä) 1:0. 38. (37:55) Stransky (Dahlbeck, Honka/powerplay goal) 1:1. 39. (38:31) Knak (Dahlbeck) 1:2. 40. (39:30) Zadina 1:3 (penalty). 45. Nussbaumer (Parrée) 1:4. 56. Czarnik (Ejdsell, Nemeth) 2:4 (without goalkeeper). 59th (58:10) Stransky (Knak) 2:5 (into the empty net). 59th (58:25) Ritzmann (Schild, Füllemann) 3:5. 60th (59:54) Stransky 3:6 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Czarnik; Tambellini.

Bern: Reideborn; Loeffel, Nemeth; Untersander, Rhyn; Kindschi, Vermin; Füllemann; Lehmann, Czarnik, Ejdsell; Merelä, Baumgartner, Kahun; Marchon, Bader, Scherwey; Schild, Ritzmann, Simon Moser; Sablatnig.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Fora, Gross; Honka, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Barandun; Stransky, Corvi, Knak; Frehner, Nussbaumer, Tambellini; Kessler, Egli, Zadina; Ambühl, Gredig, Parrée; Wieser.

Remarks: Bern without Kreis and Lindholm (both injured), Davos without Nordström and Ryfors (both injured). Bern without a goalkeeper from 55:32 to 55:41, 57:09 to 58:10 and 59:31 to 59:54.

Lugano - Ambri-Piotta 3:1 (1:1, 1:0, 1:0)

6733 spectators. - SR Hebeisen/Kaukokari, Urfer/Schlegel. - Goals: 8. De Luca (Maillet) 0:1. 14. Joly (Carr) 1:1. 36. Arcobello (Zohorna) 2:1. 47. Fazzini 3:1. - Penalties: 4 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Zohorna) against Lugano, 3 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Grassi) plus playing time (Grassi) against Ambri-Piotta. - PostFinance top scorers: Joly; Virtanen.

Lugano: Schlegel; Aebischer, Mirco Müller; Schultz, Guerra; Jesper Peltonen, Alatalo; Hausheer; Joly, Thürkauf, Carr; Fazzini, Marco Müller, Reichle; Arcobello, Zohorna, Sekac; Zanetti, Canonica, Verboon; Patry.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Heed, Pezzullo; Virtanen, Zgraggen; Wüthrich, Curran; Zaccheo Dotti; Zwerger, Landry, Kubalik; DiDomenico, Maillet, De Luca; Bürgler, Kostner, Pestoni; Grassi, Heim, Miles Müller; Douay.

Remarks: Lugano without Morini, van Pottelberghe (both injured), Dahlström and Huska (both overtime), Ambri-Piotta without Juvonen (overtime). Ambri-Piotta without goalkeeper from 57:40.

Ajoie - ZSC Lions 2:1 (0:0, 1:1, 1:0)

Pruntrut. - 4380 spectators. - SR Lemelin/Gerber, Francey/Humair. - Goals: 24. Nättinen (Hazen, Honka/powerplay goal) 1:0. 37. Andrighetto (Malgin) 1:1. 47. Devos (Turkulainen) 2:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Ajoie, 3 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions. - PostFinance top scorers: Turkulainen; Grant.

Ajoie: Ciaccio; Honka, Maurer; Nussbaumer, Fey; Scheidegger, Fischer; Thiry, Pilet; Hazen, Devos, Turkulainen; Sopa, Bellemare, Nättinen; Pedretti, Garessus, Veckaktins; Robin, Chèvre, Pouilly.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Lehtonen; Trutmann, Kinnunen; Ustinkov; Zehnder, Malgin, Andrighetto; Frödén, Lammikko, Segafredo; Rohrer, Grant, Sigrist; Baltisberger, Baechler, Henry; Gruber.

Remarks: Ajoie without Bozon, Frossard, Patenaude, Romanenghi, Rundqvist, Schmutz (all injured) and Brennan (supernumerary foreigner), ZSC Lions without Balcers, Hollenstein, Marti (all injured), Riedi (sick) and De Leo (supernumerary foreigner). ZSC Lions without goalkeeper from 58:22.

Biel - Zug 1:2 (0:1, 1:0, 0:0, 0:1) n.V.

6028 spectators (sold out). - SR Borga/Hungerbühler, Duc/Steenstra. - Goals: 14th Künzle (Kovar) 0:1. 21st (20:37) Müller (Heponiemi/powerplay goal) 1:1. 65th (64:43) Martschini (Olofsson) 1:2. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Biel, 1 time 2 plus 5 minutes (Muggli) plus playing time (Muggli) against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Vozenilek.

Biel: Säteri; Zryd, Jakowenko; Blessing, Stampfli; Burren, Grossmann; Delémont; Kneubuehler, Heponiemi, Sallinen; Hofer, Müller, Rajala; Brunner, Christen, Cunti; Bachofner, Tanner, Schläpfer.

Zug: Genoni; Muggli, Carlsson; Hansson, Tobias Geisser; Bengtsson, Johnson; Mischa Geisser; Vozenilek, Kovar, Hofmann; Martschini, Olofsson, Herzog; Biasca, Senteler, Künzle; Simion, Leuenberger, Eggenberger.

Remarks: Biel without Andersson, Bärtschi, Haas and Lööv (all injured), Zug without Balestra, Riva, Schlumpf, Stadler (all injured) and Wingerli (supernumerary foreigner).

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Kloten 1:2 (1:1, 0:0, 0:1)

5226 spectators. - SR Dipietro/Magnusson, Obwegeser/Kehrli. - Goals: 3. Moy (power play goal) 1:0. 14. Ramel (Meyer) 1:1. 50. Aaltonen 1:2. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 2 x 2 minutes against Kloten. - PostFinance top scorers: Moy; Aaltonen.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Maier, Holm; Baragano, Nardella; Henauer, Jelovac; Capaul; Aberg, Rask, Wetter; Wick, Zangger, Embacher; Moy, Dünner, Jensen; Hofer, Taibel, Alge.

Kloten: Zurkirchen; Niku, Profico; Grégoire, Wolf; Sidler, Steve Kellenberger; Sataric; Ojamäki, Aaltonen, Audette; Meyer, Morley, Ramel; Simic, Schäppi, Meier; Weibel, Diem, Derungs; Smirnovs.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Albrecht, Djuse, Hornecker, Lammer, Larsson and Strömwall (all injured), Kloten without Steiner and Waeber (both injured). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without goalkeeper from 58:23.

Fribourg - Lausanne 2:3 (2:1, 0:0, 0:1, 0:1) n.V.

9178 spectators (sold out). - SR Stolc/Stricker, Meusy/Bürgy. - Goals: 5. Wallmark (Gunderson, Sörensen) 1:0. 7. Sörensen (Sprunger, Wallmark/powerplay goal) 2:0. 18. Bozon (Jäger, Frick) 2:1. 42. Kuokkanen (Jordann Bougro, Pajuniemi) 2:2. 62. Suomela (Riat) 2:3. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 4 x 2 plus 5 minutes (Marti) plus added time (Marti) against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Sörensen; Suomela.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Diaz, Borgman; Sutter, Streule; Gunderson, Jecker; Seiler; Sörensen, Wallmark, Schmid; Sprunger, De la Rose, Nicolet; Bertschy, Vey, Dorthe; Mottet, Walser, Gerber; Etter.

Lausanne: Pasche; Glauser, Marti; Heldner, Frick; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Fiedler; Riat, Suomela, Fuchs; Hügli, Jäger, Bozon; Pajuniemi, Kuokkanen, Jordann Bougro; Holdener, Benjamin Bougro, Genazzi; Mémeteau.

Remarks: Fribourg-Gottéron without Dufner, Marchon, Rathgeb (all injured) and Lilja (sick), Lausanne without Oksanen, Pilut, Prassl, Raffl, Rochette and Vouardoux (all injured).

SCL Tigers - Servette 4:5 (1:0, 2:2, 1:2, 0:1) n.V.

5409 spectators. - SR Piechaczek/Mollard, Huguet/Gnemmi. - Goals: 2nd Erni (Malone) 1:0. 23rd Granlund (Hartikainen) 1:1. 28th Saarela (Meier, Kristof) 2:1. 39th (38:50) Baltisberger (Petrini) 3:1. 40th (39:59) Praplan (Chanton) 3:2. 43rd Rohrbach (Paschoud) 4:2. 54th Berni (Bertaggia) 4:3. 60th (59:20) Granlund 4:4 (without goalkeeper). 61st (60:16) Granlund (Vatanen) 4:5 - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against SCL Tigers, 2 x 2 minutes against Genève-Servette. - PostFinance top scorers: Saarela; Hartikainen.

SCL Tigers: Charlin; Saarijärvi, Baltisberger; Paschoud, Zanetti; Erni, Meier; Cadonau; Julian Schmutz, Kristof, Saarela; Rohrbach, Flavio Schmutz, Allenspach; Fahrni, Malone, Salzgeber; Petrini, Felcman, Lapinskis.

Genève-Servette: Mayer; Vatanen, Chanton; Karrer, Berni; Jacquemet, Le Coultre; Völlmin; Miranda, Richard, Bertaggia; Praplan, Spacek, Palve; Hartikainen, Manninen, Granlund; Pouliot, Jooris, Cavalleri; Maillard.

Remarks: SCL Tigers without Berger, Guggenheim, Mäenalanen (all injured), Pesonen (suspended) and Riikola (sick), Genève-Servette without Descloux, Guignard, Hischier, Lennström, Loosli and Rod (all injured). Genève-Servette without a goalkeeper from 58:25 to 59:20.

SDA