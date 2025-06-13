Marlen Reusser also rides in yellow on Saturday. Keystone

Marlen Reusser from Bern defends the leader's jersey in the 2nd stage of the women's Tour de Suisse over 161.7 km from Gstaad to Oberkirch. Dutchwoman Amber Kraak takes the day's victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kraak pulled away from her three breakaway companions on the Buechenhübeli, the last climb of the longest stage of the four-day Tour of Switzerland, and crossed the finish line 1:55 minutes ahead of Marta Lach from Poland. The 30-year-old Dutchwoman celebrated her first victory since February 11, 2024, when she won stage 4 of the UAE Tour. Geneva's Elise Chabbey completed the podium, coming out on top in the sprint of a three-rider group.

Reusser crossed the finish line in sixth place, 3:13 minutes behind Kraak. She won the prestigious sprint against her toughest rival in the overall classification, Demi Vollering, and is still four seconds ahead of last year's Dutch winner. Third-placed Katarzyna Niewiadoma from Poland is 1:21 minutes behind Reusser. Chabbey moved up three places in the overall standings to 4th place, 1:55 minutes behind Reusser. Noemi Rüegg also finished the stage in the top ten in eighth place and is also in 8th place overall (previously 6th).

The 3rd stage on Saturday leads over 123.1 km from Oberkirch to Küssnacht. Although there are over 1200 meters of climbing to conquer, it offers a good opportunity for the sprinters to take the stage win. The tour ends on Sunday in Küssnacht am Rigi.

You might also be interested in