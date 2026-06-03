Marlen Reusser is tied back in the overall classification in the first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia. One day after her 2nd place in the mountain time trial, the Bernese rider finishes 7th in stage 5.

Reusser reached the finish in Sante Stefano di Cadore after 146 km, 53 seconds behind the Dutch stage winner Demi Vollering, who relegated her compatriot Anna van der Breggen to second place in a sprint in a group of four. Van der Breggen thus successfully defended the maglia rosa, which she had taken over the day before with her victory in the time trial.

The four-time Giro winner is now one minute ahead of second-placed Vollering in the overall standings. Reusser, who is making her comeback at the nine-day Tour of Italy after her serious crash at the Tour of Flanders in mid-April, lost three positions and is 2:03 minutes behind in fifth place.

Two flatter stages now follow before the decision is made in the mountains at the weekend.