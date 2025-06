Marlen Reusser celebrates victory in the first stage of the Tour de Suisse in Gstaad. Keystone

Marlen Reusser ensures a perfect start to the women's Tour de Suisse from a Swiss perspective and secures the maillot jaune as well as the stage win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 33-year-old from Bern wins the mountainous first stage in Gstaad in a two-rider sprint against last year's Dutch winner Demi Vollering and thus captures the first leader's jersey of the four-day World Tour.