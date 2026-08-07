For the first time in the history of the Tour de France Femmes, the legendary Mont Ventoux was on the itinerary. The 1,910-meter-high “Giant of Provence” ultimately cost Marlen Reusser her lead in the overall standings. Kasia Niewiadoma won the 7th stage in commanding fashion, finishing 1 minute and 16 seconds ahead of Dutch rider Demi Vollering; Reusser finished fourth, 1 minute and 46 seconds behind.

The key to the Polish rider’s success—who won the 2024 Women’s Tour de France—was an attack about 9 kilometers from the finish. Reusser and Vollering let Niewiadoma go, and she subsequently extended her lead further and further.

On the final kilometer, Vollering managed to pull away from Reusser by 36 seconds—the Swiss rider, who had been wearing the yellow jersey since Stage 4, had to let her former teammate go.

With two stages remaining, Niewiadoma is in first place in the overall standings, 15 seconds ahead of Vollering. Reusser, in third place, trails Niewiadoma by 39 seconds.

Stage 8 is scheduled for Saturday; at 171.9 kilometers, it is the longest stage of this year’s race. It runs from Sisteron to Nice, where the fifth edition of the Tour de France Femmes will conclude on Sunday. No major shifts in the overall standings are expected on this relatively flat stage. Sunday will be a different story, however, as the demanding final stage—featuring four ascents of the Col d’Eze, Nice’s local mountain—is likely to decide the overall victory.