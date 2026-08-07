For the first time in the history of the Tour de France Femmes, the legendary Mont Ventoux was on the itinerary. The 1,910-meter-high “Giant of Provence” ultimately cost Marlen Reusser the lead in the overall standings. Kasia Niewiadoma won convincingly with a lead of 1:16 minutes over the Dutch rider Demi Vollering; Reusser finished fourth, 1:46 minutes behind.

"I told Demi to stop"

The key to the success of the Polish rider, who won the 2024 Women’s Tour de France, was an attack about 9 kilometers from the finish. Reusser and Vollering, who had previously formed the leading trio with Niewiadoma, let the 31-year-old pull away, and she subsequently increased her lead more and more.

“Demi and I looked at each other and both took a chance. Kasia pulled away and Demi went all out on the attack; I followed behind. Then the race turned into a back-and-forth of attack—stop, attack—stop, while Kasia kept pulling further and further ahead,” Reusser said, analyzing the decisive kilometers after the stage.

She told Vollering that she should stop attacking so that both of them could close the gap on the leading Polish rider—but it didn't come to that. “The result is that Kasia won the stage in commanding fashion.”

On the final kilometer, Vollering managed to pull away from Reusser—the Swiss rider, who had been wearing the yellow jersey since Stage 4, had to let her former teammate go. “Demi attacked me again, I slipped back, Demi finished second, and I’m very sad,” Reusser continued.

Niewiadoma's lead is 39 seconds

This puts Niewiadoma—who, as Reusser emphasizes, skied “super well” and was “incredibly brave”—in first place in the overall standings with a 15-second lead over Vollering heading into the final two stages. Reusser, in third place, trails Niewiadoma by 39 seconds.

Stage 8 is scheduled for Saturday; at 171.9 kilometers, it is the longest stage of this year’s race. It runs from Sisteron to Nice, where the fifth edition of the Tour de France Femmes will conclude on Sunday. No major shifts in the overall standings are expected on this relatively flat stage. Sunday will be a different story, however, as the demanding final stage—featuring four ascents of the Col d’Eze, Nice’s local mountain—is likely to decide the overall winner.