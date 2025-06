Done: Marlen Reusser makes it all clear with her second stage win Keystone

Marlen Reusser wins the women's Tour de Suisse for the second time since 2023.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 1st stage, the 33-year-old from Bern also wins the 4th and final stage over 129 kilometers with start and finish in Küssnacht am Rigi and thus clinches overall victory.