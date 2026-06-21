Marlen Reusser (left) was always right in the thick of the action during the demanding final stage and kept overall second-place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy (right) well under control
Keystone
Marlen Reusser has won the Tour de Suisse for the third time, following her victories in 2023 and 2025. The Bern native remained in control throughout the final day’s mountain finish in Villars-sur-Ollon.
In the extremely demanding mountain stage—the toughest since the relaunch of the Tour de Suisse—Reusser also claimed the stage victory ahead of Cédrine Kerbaol. The French rider, in second place overall, lost 1:31 minutes to Reusser.