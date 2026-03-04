Formula 1 is reinventing itself. From this season, the cars will be smaller, lighter and more environmentally friendly. The radical upheaval creates more unknowns than has been the case for a long time - and that harbors dangers.

Formula 1 is more exciting than it has been for years, the days of monotony are over. The global entertainment machine captivates hundreds of millions of fans around the world and, thanks to new marketing strategies, is once again reaching a much younger audience.

Since the takeover by the American company Liberty Media in 2017, the racing series has developed into a globally recognized billion-dollar brand. In the past financial year, turnover increased by 14 percent to 3.873 billion dollars. Profit after depreciation and amortization also reached a record level of 632 million dollars.

Despite the ongoing boom, Formula 1 is undergoing a facelift and is equipping itself for the future with a sustainability offensive. With the most comprehensive changes to the regulations in its recent Grand Prix history, the racing series is not only responding to current social expectations, but is also making itself interesting for new manufacturers. Audi, for example, took over the Hinwil-based Sauber racing team, while Cadillac is making its debut as the eleventh team this season.

Too much, too complicated?

The engine is at the center of the radical changes to the regulations. Almost half of the 1000 hp now comes from an electric drive, while the combustion engine runs exclusively on sustainably produced fuel. The reform is an important step for the premier class of motorsport on the way to its ambitious goal of being climate-neutral from 2030, and will not only put the drivers and their teams to the test, but also the fans.

This is because the new generation of vehicles is pushing Formula 1 to its limits. Experts warn that the complexity of the cars requires a high level of understanding in order to really get to grips with them. At the same time, many are wondering at what point the changes become too much and the typical DNA of the racing series is lost.

This is particularly noticeable for the drivers: those who used to excel as pure racing drivers now have to prove themselves primarily as energy managers. A circumstance that particularly annoys fans of the classic driving style such as Max Verstappen. "It's not much fun driving these cars. It feels more like Formula E on steroids," raged the four-time world champion during testing in Bahrain.

Buemi: "One of the biggest changes in history"

The comparison with the all-electric racing series is not too far-fetched due to the increased proportion of electric drive. "It's certainly closer to Formula E," says Sébastien Buemi in an interview with blue News and continues: "The adapted aerodynamics mean the cars have less downforce and grip. The tires are also slightly narrower. Overall, it is certainly one of the biggest changes in the history of Formula 1."

The former Formula 1 driver, Buemi drove 55 races for Toro Rosso between 2009 and 2011, works for Red Bull as a simulator driver - and had a significant influence on the development of the new car.

Isack Hadjar, here at the tests in Bahrain, and Max Verstappen benefit from the expertise of Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi. IMAGO/Michael Potts

"Since we were given permission to work on the new car in June/July last year, I've been heavily involved," says the 37-year-old Swiss, adding with a smile: "I hope I've done a good job."

Buemi also contributed his expertise to the development of Red Bull's first own engine - last season the Bulls were still using a Honda engine. "I think we can be satisfied with what we've achieved at the moment."

Boost, overtake and recharge

Instead of previous systems such as DRS or classic hybrid control, the teams now rely on boost, overtake and recharge modes. They reflect the strategy for the targeted use of energy.

In Boost mode, each driver can briefly call up 470 additional horsepower during a lap in order to attack or defend their position. Overtake mode is specially designed for overtaking maneuvers: If a car approaches the car in front within one second, additional power can be activated at a defined point on the track, usually in the last corner. Recharge mode, on the other hand, means that the cars have to recover energy to recharge the battery. They do this by braking or taking their foot off the accelerator at the end of a long straight.

It is almost impossible for spectators to tell whether a car is slowing down because there is a technical problem or the driver is recharging the battery. There is a danger that the whole thing becomes too opaque.

Opening the upper part of the rear wing on the straights to reduce drag during overtaking maneuvers - known as DRS (Drag Reduction System) - will no longer exist in its previous form. The system has been replaced by active aerodynamics on the rear and front wings. This means that in selected sections of the track, the so-called "straight mode" is automatically activated, whereby the rear wing is raised as before. However, the top element in the front wing now also moves. This should make the cars more efficient when accelerating. In the braking zone, both elements fold back into their original position to generate the necessary downforce for the corners.

An unusual picture: In addition to the rear wing, the front wing is now also folded down. IMAGO/Eibner

The last time there was a similarly far-reaching reform was before the start of the 2014 season, when the existing engine regulations were completely revised and the 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, which is still used today, was introduced. This led to significant shifts in the ranking: Mercedes was suddenly the team of the moment and subsequently dominated the constructors' championship until 2022.

It could be a similar story this time. Nobody knows yet which team will be able to gain the decisive technical advantage. At the moment, Mercedes and Ferrari seem to be one step ahead of the competition. McLaren and Red Bull are likely to be lurking behind them. However, this balance of power can change quickly depending on the track due to energy management.

Buemi has had many discussions with the Red Bull engineers on the subject of energy management. "I brought all my knowledge to the table. It's certainly clear that my experience in Formula E has helped a lot."

Gray areas and their tricks

Even during the February tests in Bahrain, it became clear that the new regulations offer plenty of scope for technical tricks. Ferrari, for example, surprised everyone with a rear wing that can be tilted at the touch of a button, providing more or less downforce depending on the section of the track. Max Verstappen also caused a stir by downshifting extremely aggressively in his Red Bull. This helped him to charge the battery more quickly.

And Mercedes found a gray area in the engine design, which led to the first protests from other teams and ultimately prompted the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to clarify the rules - but only from June 1. An immediate ban on the trick would have had a massive impact on several cars, as Williams, Alpine and title defender Lando Norris' McLaren also have a Mercedes-leased power unit.

Is Ferrari one of the title contenders? IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Sébastien Buemi is also not going too far out on a limb with his prediction ahead of the first race: "People tend to name Mercedes and Ferrari as title favorites. But I think we'll have to wait for two or three races and see how things develop."

The first insights into the actual balance of power will come on Sunday at the season opener in Australia. But even beyond that, many question marks are likely to remain and provide plenty of material for discussion - in the spirit of Formula 1, which is racing towards an exciting future despite all the uncertainties before the start.

