Swiss jockey Sibylle Vogt is banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine. Her explanation in particular caused a stir. She blames it on sexual intercourse.

Vogt attributes the cocaine test to sexual intercourse with a user on the day before the test.

Other athletes such as triathlete Imogen Simmonds and fencer Ysaora Thibus have also cited intimate contact as a reason for positive doping tests - in some cases with success in court. Show more

In March, the 30-year-old rider tested positive for cocaine during a doping test. In her statement afterwards, she explained that the substance had entered her body through sexual intercourse with a person who had previously consumed cocaine. She had known nothing about this.

However, the woman from Aargau admitted that she ascribed a certain degree of responsibility to herself "due to a lack of caution". Her partner had confirmed the use afterwards.

French association remains firm

Despite this personal explanation, the French galloping federation is sticking to its decision: Vogt will be banned for six months with retroactive effect from May 25. The B sample confirmed the result of the first analysis.

"The analysis of the biological sample revealed the presence of a substance classified as a narcotic and its metabolites. This is not disputed and is explained by the jockey with considerations of her private life," explains the federation.

Similar cases in sport

Sibylle Vogt is not the only one to explain a positive doping test with physical proximity. Triathlete Imogen Simmonds caused a stir back in January: In December, she was found to be using the substance Ligandrol - an agent with a steroid-like effect. She also explained the findings with intimacy around the test days. A hair sample was negative for her, but positive for her partner. The Swiss athlete is defending herself against her provisional ban.

Another example is provided by French fencer Ysaora Thibus. She was recently acquitted by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport - the judges believed her version that Ostarine had entered her body through kissing.

And tennis pro Richard Gasquet also had a similar defense strategy in 2009: the Frenchman was able to credibly claim that he had unknowingly come into contact with the cocaine detected at a party. His ban was reduced to 2.5 months at the time.

