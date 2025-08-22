After Wimbledon, Leandro Riedi also reaches the main draw at the US Open Keystone

Switzerland is also represented in the men's main draw at the US Open. Leandro Riedi and Jérôme Kym are through in qualifying.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Riedi (ATP 436) won in the third and final round against the American Garrett Johns (ATP 303) 7:6 (7:5), 6:4. This is the 23-year-old's second participation in a Grand Slam tournament. The Zurich native celebrated his debut at Wimbledon in the summer. There, Riedi met Britain's Oliver Tarvet in the first round and was eliminated in three sets.

Kym (ATP 176) is in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time ever. The 22-year-old from Aargau defeated the Chinese player Yibing Wu (ATP 178) 6:3, 6:2. Last year, Kym also made it through to the final qualifying round at the US Open, but lost there in a match tie-break against the Frenchman Quentin Halys. Now he has made up for his miss and can compete on the big tennis stage for the first time.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 228), on the other hand, failed at the final hurdle. The 29-year-old from Zurich lost to the American Zachary Svajda (ATP 143) in two sets.