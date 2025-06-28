Perfect symmetry: Leandro Riedi on the grass at Wimbledon Keystone

Leandro Riedi and Viktorija Golubic will play their first round match at Wimbledon on Monday, while Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann will compete on the London grass court on Tuesday.

Riedi (ATP 506) will play his first match on Court 4 from 12 noon Swiss time against Oliver Tarvet (ATP 719), also a British qualifier.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79), who reached the quarter-finals in London in 2021, will face American Ann Li (WTA 64) in the third match on Court 6.

The defending men's champion will open the match on Center Court on Monday at 2.30 p.m. Swiss time: Carlos Alcaraz will face Fabio Fognini from Italy and, in all likelihood, the winner of the Riedi/Tarvet duel in the 2nd round.

