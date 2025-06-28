  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wimbledon Riedi and Viktorija Golubic play on Monday

SDA

28.6.2025 - 12:45

Perfect symmetry: Leandro Riedi on the grass at Wimbledon
Perfect symmetry: Leandro Riedi on the grass at Wimbledon
Keystone

Leandro Riedi and Viktorija Golubic will play their first round match at Wimbledon on Monday, while Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann will compete on the London grass court on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 12:45

28.06.2025, 12:53

Riedi (ATP 506) will play his first match on Court 4 from 12 noon Swiss time against Oliver Tarvet (ATP 719), also a British qualifier.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79), who reached the quarter-finals in London in 2021, will face American Ann Li (WTA 64) in the third match on Court 6.

The defending men's champion will open the match on Center Court on Monday at 2.30 p.m. Swiss time: Carlos Alcaraz will face Fabio Fognini from Italy and, in all likelihood, the winner of the Riedi/Tarvet duel in the 2nd round.

You might also be interested in

More from the department

Ice Hockey. No Swiss player drafted for the NHL yet

Ice HockeyNo Swiss player drafted for the NHL yet

Athletics. Mother Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with ninth World Championship start

AthleticsMother Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with ninth World Championship start

European Team Championships. Swiss team in 11th place after day 2

European Team ChampionshipsSwiss team in 11th place after day 2