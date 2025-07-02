Carlos Alcaraz is not thrown off his stride by Riedi conqueror Oliver Tarvet. The facts of the 3rd tournament day in Wimbledon.
Oliver Tarvet, the lowest-ranked player in the field at number 733, is unable to put two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz under any serious pressure. However, the English qualifier, who defeated Switzerland's Leandro Riedi in the first round, also put in a spirited performance against the Spaniard. If the college player from the University of San Diego had made better use of his break chances (only 2 out of 11), he would not only have looked good on the center court, the result would also have been a little better than 1:6, 4:6, 4:6.
Sabalenka passes acid test
The women's world number 1 passed a real endurance test. Aryna Sabalenka beat the strong grass court player Marie Bouzkova (WTA 48) from the Czech Republic 7:6 (7:4), 6:4. The Belarusian is aiming to reach her first final at Wimbledon.