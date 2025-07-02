Praise for a strong performance: Oliver Tarvet (right) put up a good fight against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is not thrown off his stride by Riedi conqueror Oliver Tarvet. The facts of the 3rd tournament day in Wimbledon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Oliver Tarvet, the lowest-ranked player in the field at number 733, is unable to put two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz under any serious pressure. However, the English qualifier, who defeated Switzerland's Leandro Riedi in the first round, also put in a spirited performance against the Spaniard. If the college player from the University of San Diego had made better use of his break chances (only 2 out of 11), he would not only have looked good on the center court, the result would also have been a little better than 1:6, 4:6, 4:6.

Sabalenka passes acid test

The women's world number 1 passed a real endurance test. Aryna Sabalenka beat the strong grass court player Marie Bouzkova (WTA 48) from the Czech Republic 7:6 (7:4), 6:4. The Belarusian is aiming to reach her first final at Wimbledon.