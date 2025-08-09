Leandro Riedi (ATP 522) is the only Swiss player to be eliminated in Cincinnati Keystone

Leandro Riedi (ATP 522) is eliminated as a qualifier in the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The Zurich native was defeated by the American Learner Tien (ATP 55) 3:6, 4:6 in 79 minutes.

After winning two matches in qualifying, Riedi was trailing from the start in his second match in the main draw at the highest level below the Grand Slam tournaments. With an early break in the first and second sets (3:1 and 1:0 respectively), his 19-year-old opponent brought about an early decision. Riedi, for his part, was unable to capitalize on six break points in the second set.

Bencic meets Kudermetowa

Riedi is the only Swiss man at the tournament in the US state of Ohio. Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic (WTA 19) knows her starting opponent. After a walk-through, the Wimbledon semi-finalist will face Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 36) in the second round. The player from Eastern Switzerland has already played the Russian, who is the same age, ten times (6:4 wins). In their last encounter at the beginning of February, Bencic did not concede a game in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Forfeit by Mboko and Osaka

However, the two finalists from the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal will not be playing in Cincinnati. Canada's 18-year-old shooting star Victoria Mboko announced after her three-set victory over Naomi Osaka that she had injured her left wrist. The Japanese player only mentioned a change to her program, as the WTA announced.