Tennis Riedi in the main draw of the US Open for the first time

SDA

22.8.2025 - 19:08

After Wimbledon, Leandro Riedi also reaches the main draw at the US Open
After Wimbledon, Leandro Riedi also reaches the main draw at the US Open
Keystone

Leandro Riedi (ATP 436) qualifies for the main draw of the US Open. The 23-year-old Swiss defeated the American Garrett Johns (ATP 303) 7:6 (7:5), 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

22.08.2025, 19:08

This is only Riedi's second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament. The Zurich native celebrated his debut at Wimbledon in the summer. There he met the Brit Oliver Tarvet in the first round and was eliminated in three sets.

Riedi's highest ranking in the world was 117th in August last year. He then suffered a knee injury during last year's qualifying for the US Open, which required surgery. Another injury followed in January, after which he dropped out of the top 500. Riedi has been playing tournaments again since May.

