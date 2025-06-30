Novak Djokovic, who has already triumphed seven times at Wimbledon - and thus once less than the record winner Roger Federer - is 16 years older than Alcaraz. However, he lost to Alcaraz the last two years, in five high-class sets in 2023 and clearly in three a year ago.

Djokovic could once again be Alcaraz's most promising challenger this year. Wimbledon is probably his best chance of winning his 25th major title. Apart from that, Jannik Sinner seems to be the only other player capable of posing a threat to Alcaraz.

Still the unfortunate protagonist of a magnificent final at the French Open, the world number one from Italy has not (yet) shone on grass in the past.

All other players are also far behind this trio in the betting shops. Alcaraz can be satisfied with the draw; he can only meet Djokovic in the final.