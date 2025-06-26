Leandro Riedi lets his emotions run free. Picture: Keystone

Leandro Riedi will play his first Grand Slam tournament next week. The 23-year-old from Zurich comes through the 3rd qualifying round for Wimbledon against Hamish Stewart from Great Britain 6:3, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4.

Riedi, who is now only number 506 in the world after two knee injuries, was allowed to compete in the qualifying round thanks to a protected ranking. In the final round, he faced Scotland's Stewart, who was ranked 44 places lower and had received a wild card from the organizers.

Last year, Riedi narrowly missed out on a place in the main draw with a five-set defeat (after a 2:0 set lead) against Australian Alex Bolt.

On Thursday, another Swiss player, Dominic Stricker, will be aiming to make it into the main draw with a win in the 3rd qualifying round.

Céline Naef (WTA 178), on the other hand, failed to make it into the main draw for the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. One day after her 20th birthday, the player from Schwyz lost 3:6, 3:6 to the American Taylor Townsend (WTA 98) in the final qualifying round. Naef was the last of the original seven Swiss players to qualify.

