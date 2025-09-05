Needs a break after his performance at the US Open: Leandro Riedi Keystone

Leandro Riedi (ATP 435) will not take part in the Davis Cup match between Switzerland and India on September 12 and 13 in Biel. The Zurich native announced his withdrawal on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His great and unexpected success at the US Open in New York, where he fought his way through to the round of 16 after qualifying, has left its mark on Riedi. "I was diagnosed with acute inflammation of the pubic bone and will have to take a break for at least two weeks," he wrote on Instagram.

"Of course I really wanted to play in the Davis Cup, especially as I've already missed the last two matches due to my knee injuries. But I have to be sensible and listen to my body," Riedi continued. The 23-year-old hopes to make his comeback at the Challenger tournament in Orleans, which begins on September 22.

In his absence, Jérôme Kym, who fought his way through qualifying at the US Open and advanced to the third round, will lead the Swiss team against India. Captain Severin Lüthi has also nominated Dominic Stricker (ATP 226), Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 227) and Jakub Paul (ATP 288).