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Tournament victory in South Korea Riedi wins Challenger in Busan

SDA

19.4.2026 - 13:52

Leandro Riedi celebrates tournament victory at the Challenger in Busan (archive photo)
Leandro Riedi celebrates tournament victory at the Challenger in Busan (archive photo)
Keystone

After a difficult start to the year, Leandro Riedi (ATP 169) celebrates an important success. The Zurich native secured his fifth title in this category at the hard-court Challenger in Busan.

Keystone-SDA

19.04.2026, 13:52

19.04.2026, 14:23

Riedi beat the Chinese player Yunchaokete Bu (ATP 175) 3:6, 6:3, 6:2 in the final. Thanks to this triumph, the 24-year-old will move up 40 places in the upcoming ATP ranking.

Previously, Riedi had once again been slowed down by injuries and was unable to carry over the momentum from his round of 16 appearance at the US Open last September as he had hoped. The victory in South Korea could now give him the necessary boost for the tasks ahead.

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