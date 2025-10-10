  1. Residential Customers
ATP Tour Rinderknech makes his first ATP 1000 semi-final as a 30-year-old

10.10.2025 - 14:48

Full of momentum into the semi-finals: Arthur Rinderknech
Keystone

The success story continues for Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 54) at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai. At the age of 30, he has reached the semi-finals at this event level for the first time.

The Frenchman defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime from Canada 6:3, 6:4 in the quarter-finals. The US Open eighth-finalist will now face Daniil Medvedev from Russia.

Rinderknech's cousin Valentin Vacherot from Monaco, for whom the semi-finals at a Masters 1000 tournament are also a first, will challenge Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

