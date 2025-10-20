The windshield of the bus was smashed with bricks and not only that. Dal web

A bus with around 50 sports fans in Italy is on its way home after an away game. Suddenly, bricks and other objects are thrown at the windshield. One man dies.

No time ? blue News summarizes for you After the away game in Rieti, a bus carrying Pistoia fans was attacked with stones.

A second bus driver was hit by a brick and died at the scene.

Head of government Giorgia Meloni and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi strongly condemned the act. Show more

A bus driver has been killed in an attack on basketball fans in Italy. According to media reports, unknown persons hurled stones and other objects at the windshield of a bus on Sunday evening. The bus was carrying supporters of the Pistoia Basket second division team home after an away game in Rieti.

A brick smashed through the glass and hit a man sitting in the front next to the driver. According to initial findings, the bus was initially accompanied by a police escort after the game in Rieti, not far from Rome. When the police left the bus, the attack took place on a state road.

According to a reconstruction, the supporters from Rieti followed the coach for several kilometers on state road 79 in the direction of Terni. Near a crossroads in Contigliano, they then began throwing stones at the front of the vehicle.

The emergency services were called and were unable to save the man who had been hit by the brick.

Sports minister: "Criminals who became murderers"

An object also hit the driver's side during the attack, but did not penetrate the windshield at that point. This may have prevented an even bigger accident. According to reports, there were around 50 basketball fans on the bus who were physically unharmed.

Italy's head of government, Giorgia Meloni, strongly condemned the "insane" attack and spoke on Platform X of "news that leaves you speechless". Her sports minister Andrea Abodi also wrote on X: "This attack, carried out by criminals who have become murderers and can never be called fans, is shocking. Sport is life and these criminals are light years away from sporting values."

Attack from the ditch

Around a dozen fans of the home team Real Sebastiani Rieti were questioned by the police after the incident, as reported by the Ansa news agency. According to the investigation so far, the attackers had hidden in the ditch and thrown the objects from there.

Un morto nel #basket, non vale un gol nel #calcio. Solo la @DSportiva con merito ha informato sull’assalto di #Rieti al bus dei tifosi del #Pistoia costato la vita all’autista. Gli altri hanno letto un Ansa o fatto un rapido cenno a fine puntata per non togliere spazio al pallone pic.twitter.com/gI8sgAmAgl — Giuseppe Boi (@Giuseppe_Boi) October 20, 2025

The occupants of the bus were also questioned as witnesses. Only then were they able to continue their journey home to Pistoia in Tuscany in other vehicles."

"What happened tonight at the end of the game against Estra Pistoia leaves us stunned. The bus in which the visiting fans were on their way home was the victim of a stone being thrown, resulting in the death of a bus driver," said the president of Sebastiani Basket Rieti, Roberto Pietropaoli, in a statement.