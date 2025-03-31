  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Houston Ritschard loses in the first round

SDA

31.3.2025 - 23:03

Alexander Ritschard is eliminated in the first round in Houston
Alexander Ritschard is eliminated in the first round in Houston
Keystone

Alexander Ritschard loses in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Houston. The 31-year-old was defeated 3:6 and 4:6 by Chile's Cristian Garin.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2025, 23:03

31.03.2025, 23:08

Ritschard, who regularly competes on the Challenger Tour, once again failed to make it past the first round at his second tournament at the highest level this year. While Garin, the world number 133, was able to create a total of seven break opportunities and take one in each set, the Zurich player never came close to a service break. In total, Ritschard only managed eleven points on his opponent's serve, and while Garin recorded five aces, Ritschard made four double faults.

After 99 minutes, the 28-year-old South American converted his first match point.

More from the department

Best junior tennis player in the world. Henry Bernet now number 1 in the juniors

Best junior tennis player in the worldHenry Bernet now number 1 in the juniors

Excitement over Instagram post. Did Roger Federer accidentally leak a new Rolex model?

Excitement over Instagram postDid Roger Federer accidentally leak a new Rolex model?

Cycling. Swiss Team Tudor receives wildcard for Tour de France

CyclingSwiss Team Tudor receives wildcard for Tour de France