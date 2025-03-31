Alexander Ritschard is eliminated in the first round in Houston Keystone

Alexander Ritschard loses in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Houston. The 31-year-old was defeated 3:6 and 4:6 by Chile's Cristian Garin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ritschard, who regularly competes on the Challenger Tour, once again failed to make it past the first round at his second tournament at the highest level this year. While Garin, the world number 133, was able to create a total of seven break opportunities and take one in each set, the Zurich player never came close to a service break. In total, Ritschard only managed eleven points on his opponent's serve, and while Garin recorded five aces, Ritschard made four double faults.

After 99 minutes, the 28-year-old South American converted his first match point.