The tennis pros use every opportunity to cool off. Marcin Cholewinski/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The players moan, the spectators flee into the shade, a ball kid almost keels over: the heat is a big issue at the French Open. Boris Becker is creepily reminded of the "wimp" days.

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Perhaps the biggest opponent for the tennis pros at the French Open in Paris is the brutal heat. "It just keeps on frying," said Laura Siegemund. And Eva Lys revealed: "I always told myself in my head: you're not going to be the one who tips over. But running from right to left - you work up a sweat."

Since the opening day last Sunday, the Grand Slam tournament has enjoyed pure sunshine and temperatures around or above 30 degrees, with hardly a cloud to be seen in the sky. Even long-time fans of the clay court event can't remember such consistently hot weather in May. Alexander Zverev is happy: "I love the heat." Other tennis pros moan about it - and many spectators, line judges and ball kids also suffer from the conditions.

Andrej Rublev's first round match against Ignacio Buse had to be briefly interrupted because a ball girl was unsteady on her feet and almost fainted. The referees immediately provided assistance and the girl recovered quickly, according to media reports.

Ice cubes on her head, plenty to drink and sunglasses

And the professionals? Canadian Gabriel Diallo gave up in the first round due to the extreme heat. "It got worse and worse," he complained. Some took a medical time-out. Most of them put wet towels on their necks and large ice cube bags on their heads during the match breaks. Meanwhile, the parasol held by the ball kids provides shade. US star Coco Gauff even puts her spare rackets in the cool box next to the bench.

Plenty to drink and ice packs - there's not much else the players can do. Frank Molter/dpa

But all that only helps to a limited extent. "You can come off the bench and suddenly realize that your concentration is waning," said Russian-born Daria Kasatkina. "You have to pay an incredible amount of attention to your diet, how much you drink, that you take in salt and electrolytes," reported Lys: "I think everything you drink, you sweat out again."

The intense sunlight is also a problem for the professionals in terms of play. It was often noticeable how the players aborted the serve when throwing the ball. Tamara Korpatsch made do with a pair of sunglasses to keep her vision clear. "I much prefer playing like this," said the Hamburg native: "I can see the ball better and I'm really sensitive to light."

This is what the heat rules stipulate

The organizers have introduced a guideline for extreme weather conditions. This is based on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), which is used to determine the heat load on the human body. Factors such as humidity, solar radiation and wind are also taken into account.

If the WBGT value rises above 30.1 degrees, the professionals can request ten-minute cooling breaks at certain points. According to the organizers, there will be mandatory breaks if the temperature exceeds 32.2 degrees. However, this did not happen on the first three days of the competition. The ATP and WTA associations also have similar mandatory heat protection rules.

Becker: "Woe betide you if you complained"

There were no such rules in the past. "You can't explain to a young player today how they used to treat us," said tennis icon Boris Becker on Eurosport: "And if you ever complained in the past, you were a wimp. I think it's good that it's different today and that the players are protected."

Visitors to the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros have to protect themselves. They mainly seek out shady spots on the tradition-steeped court. There are long queues in front of the water dispensers, water sprinklers and sun cream stands. An improvement is not in sight until Sunday, when temperatures are expected to drop to 24 degrees.