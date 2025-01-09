Nick Kyrgios recently raged against his new arch-enemy Jannik Sinner - with the young Cruz Hewitt also coming under fire from the Australian. Tennis legend Andy Roddick is now attacking Kyrgios for his part.

Recently, in his anger against the Italian, he also took a shot at his young compatriot Cruz Hewitt, who trained with Sinner.

In his podcast, former world number 1 Andy Roddick criticizes Kyrgios for his attacks - and takes aim at Kyrgios himself. Show more

Jannik Sinner escaped a doping ban despite testing positive twice for a banned steroid last March. The acquittal of the world number one was not met with universal understanding.

Australian tennis bully Nick Kyrgios wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned." He continued: "He's tested twice for a banned substance. He should be banned for two years."

Cruz Hewitt, the 16-year-old son of tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, trained with the world No. 1 before the Australian Open and came under fire from Kyrgios afterwards, who has emerged as the No. 1 critic of the Italian.

"I thought we were mates" (captioned with nine broken hearts), Kyrgios commented on the photo of Hewitt junior and Sinner. He also added a post with syringe emojis.

"Kyrgios lives for likes"

Kyrgios' latest attack has Andy Roddick on the edge of his seat. In his podcast, the former world number 1 takes the Australian to task. "The whole thing is ridiculous," says the US American. He sees the South Tyrolean's story with nuances, while Kyrgios has a black-and-white view of the Sinner case.

Nick Kyrgios always causes a stir - on and off the court. Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool via AP/dpa

He actually wanted to keep a low profile because Kyrgios wants the likes, Roddick emphasizes. "He's a tennis influencer, he lives for likes, he lives in the comments section," he summarizes. Kyrgios has not played a match on the ATP Tour since the summer of 2023 due to injury.

Roddick admits to being a fan of Kyrgios on the court - "one of the most talented players I've ever seen in my life" - but off the court he has a problem with his "hypocrisy in judging others while wanting people to consider the context of his comments", criticizes the 42-year-old.

Roddick holds up a mirror to Kyrgios

It was simply a great experience for Cruz Hewitt. "An almost 30-year-old man commenting on a post by a 16-year-old who has just trained with the best player in the world," says Roddick angrily, referring to Kyrgios: "It's all about him."

"Bringing trolls and the worst aspects of the tennis fan community into a 16-year-old's comment forum is ridiculous," Roddick sums up.

The 2003 US Open winner also holds up a mirror to Kyrgios. The Australian had to apologize in court after pushing his ex-partner to the ground. Kyrgios also blamed psychological problems for this.

Roddick uses this example to illustrate how important context is: "If Sinner is always going to be the guy who failed the drug test, you're always going to be someone who's guilty of abusing a girlfriend."

Kyrgios brings Federer into the game

Kyrgios himself got in touch via X and wrote: "Does Roddick have anything to say about Federer?"

The 29-year-old was alluding to the Swiss player's statements, which also raised questions about integrity and equal treatment in tennis in the fall.