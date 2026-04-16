Jochen Rindt died in Monza in 1970. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Formula 1 is not only associated with spectacle, but also with death. Roger Benoit has witnessed many fatal accidents at close quarters. The legendary Formula 1 reporter remembers.

Andreas Lunghi

"Formula madness" The legendary "Blick" reporter Roger Benoit knows Formula 1 like no other. In "Formula Madness", he looks back on over 825 Grand Prix races and his crazy life. He reveals unique anecdotes, unbelievable scandals and tragic stories. The book, written by deputy "Blick" sports editor Daniel Leu, has been available since April 16, 2026 at beobachter.ch/shop and in all bookshops in Switzerland.

"On Saturday morning, I sat with Rindt on the pit wall. We talked about the defect-prone Lotus and smoked together, he cigarettes and I cigars. Then Jackie Stewart walked past and told Jochen: 'Stop that shit, or you won't live much longer. Three hours later, Jochen was dead. I still can't get that sentence from Jackie out of my head today." These lines from Roger Benoit's new book "Formula Madness" get under your skin.

It was September 5, 1970, and the 28-year-old Rindt crashed in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The race was held a day later, almost as if nothing had happened: "When Clay Regazzoni, who was celebrating his 31st birthday on the day of Rindt's death, won his first GP in a Ferrari on Sunday, the 200,000 spectators went completely crazy. By then, hardly anyone was interested in Rindt's death. That's when I understood how brutal this sport is," says Benoit, who was 21 years old at the time and covering only his fourth race as a reporter. As fate would have it, Rindt became world champion posthumously at the end of that season.

"The Show Must Go On" was practiced mercilessly back then, and death was almost accepted. The Belgian Jacky Ickx once told Benoit that he always tidied his hotel room in the morning during his F1 career because he never knew whether he would return in the evening.

Blick reporter Roger Benoit (right) with Bernie Ecclestone. imago

Rindt's fatal accident was only the first that Roger Benoit witnessed at first hand. The one at Watkins Glen in 1974 was particularly brutal. In the pits, Benoit heard that the Austrian Helmut Koinigg had been involved in a serious accident in only his second Grand Prix. He goes to the scene of the accident and finds a scene that makes your blood run cold: "His helmet was lying on his rear wing, with his head torn off. And a fountain of blood was coming out of his helmet. Horrible images that you can't get out of your head."

The darkest chapter in Formula 1 history

20 years later, Benoit experienced one of the darkest chapters in Formula 1 history in Imola. After Rubens Barrichello had a serious accident in free practice on Friday, the legendary reporter wrote: "Black start in Imola." He could not have guessed what was to follow.

After 18 minutes of practice on Saturday, the front wing of Roland Ratzenberger's Simtek, who had made his Formula 1 GP debut just two weeks earlier in Japan, came loose. The Austrian is no longer able to steer or brake decisively. He hurtles straight into the concrete wall at over 300 km/h. The 33-year-old suffers a fractured skull and is killed instantly.

The paddock is shocked. It is the first fatal accident at an official Formula 1 race weekend since 1982 and Riccardo Paletti. Following Ratzenberger's accident, the drivers join forces and demand that the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) raise the safety standards for vehicles and race tracks. The race should still go ahead on Sunday - but one driver was not so sure.

"Ayrton Senna actually wanted to retire," Benoit recalls in his book. "But as the Williams driver didn't score any points in the first two races, he started on Sunday after all. The rest is known."

On Sunday, Senna lined up on the grid and started from pole position after setting the fastest time in practice on Friday. He maintains his lead at the start, but an accident behind him immediately triggers a safety car phase. The race resumed after the fifth lap, but two laps later Senna lost control of his Williams on a left-hand bend and crashed into a concrete wall at over 200 km/h despite attempting to brake. Part of the broken suspension pierced his helmet and caused fatal injuries.

Ayrton Senna's Williams shortly after hitting a concrete wall. KEYSTONE

The Brazilian icon is airlifted to hospital and declared clinically dead four hours later. "Once again, an unwritten law was applied: never die on the racetrack. It was obviously for insurance reasons," says Benoit. The race continued 37 minutes after Senna's accident, Michael Schumacher won it and said afterwards: "I won, but I can't be happy. All I can say is that hopefully we will learn from this."

Last fatal accident

After Ratzenberger and Senna's deaths, the then FIA President Max Mosley and Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone took up the issue of safety. Various measures were introduced, including the HANS system, a frontal head restraint system, from 2003. It is designed to reduce the acceleration of the head and the overextension of the spine in the event of an accident.

Thanks to the new safety precautions, Formula 1 became safer - until Jules Bianchi's fatal accident in Suzuka on October 5, 2014. "This accident still upsets me to this day," says Benoit. It was the most senseless in the history of F1. Adrian Sutil leaves the track in the pouring rain and gets stuck in the gravel. While an excavator retrieves the Sauber car, only the yellow flag flies. Bianchi reduces speed, but not enough. He loses control of his Marussia and crashes into the nine-ton excavator. The Frenchman is placed in an induced coma in hospital and dies nine months later on July 17, 2015 as a result of his accident.

Jules Bianchi died nine months after his accident in Suzuka. imago/HochZwei

The FIA reacted again and introduced the Halo system above the cockpit from 2018 to protect the driver's head. Since then, the titanium device has saved several lives - and ensures that Formula 1 is "one of the most harmless sports in the world" and fatal accidents are a thing of the past.

We were reminded last weekend that not everything in motorsport is harmless, despite the very high safety standards. 66-year-old Juha Miettinen lost his life at the Nürburgring after a mass accident during the qualifier for the 24-hour race.

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