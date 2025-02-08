Roger Federer is venturing onto the big advertising stage with the Swiss sports brand On and will appear in a commercial that will run at the Super Bowl on Monday night.

Luca Betschart

The Swiss sports brand On and investor Roger Federer are about to make a major advertising appearance at the Super Bowl, which takes place on Monday night. In the video clip, Federer himself appears alongside Elmo, the plush creature from Sesame Street.

Head of Marketing Alex Griffin explains: "As On continues to grow, we are always looking for new and inspiring ways to stand out as a sportswear brand." This starts with the brand's logo, he says: "The logo, while simple, is often amusingly misunderstood as 'QC' - something we've long wanted to clear up in a fun and memorable way. What better way to do this than during one of the most watched sporting events in the world," said Griffin.

The Super Bowl, the big final game of the American football season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, reaches over 120 million TV viewers. Accordingly, you have to dig deep into your pockets for an advertising placement. Official figures are not known, but a 30-second clip is said to cost over 8 million dollars.

The appearance of Federer and On is a first. Never before has a Swiss company advertised at the Super Bowl. This year, however, there will be two. In addition to On, the chemical company Novartis will also be represented.