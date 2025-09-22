Roger Federer as a spectator at the Laver Cup 2025. KEYSTONE

As part of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced his comeback on the tennis court in San Francisco. The Swiss wants to launch a legendary tour - preferably with his old rival Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss also announced that he wants to be back on court more often in the future.

Federer is apparently planning to launch a kind of legends tour with former rivals such as Rafael Nadal. Show more

At the Laver Cup in San Francisco, Federer appeared on a tennis court for the first time in quite some time. Worried about his knee, the Swiss had not often been seen with a racket in his hand since his retirement.

Now the injury seems to be getting better. Federer spent around four hours on court at the weekend and proved that he is still in control of the sport.

But much more interesting: Federer is apparently planning a longer-term comeback. The 44-year-old reveals that he wants to launch a legends tour. "I've been playing a lot recently and I'm trying to stay in shape," said Federer at the Laver Cup.

He is toying with the idea of organizing a kind of legends tour. "I know Rafa is open to playing some tennis. Maybe we could organize a tour. 'Senior tour' sounds terrible. We could call it the 'Fedal Tour'. That would be cool."

Roger Federer once again showed up at the Laver Cup with a racket in his hand. KEYSTONE

Roger, Rafa and other ex-stars?

In a podcast with Andy Roddick, Federer explains his intentions in more detail: "It would be nice to get back on the court together - not just with Rafa, but also with you, Andy, and others. Because I think it's nice to spread the word about tennis, to inspire the younger generation and to be among the people. I love that. I had to take a break for a while, stay away from the court. But maybe now it's time to rip off the band-aid and take this step," quotes the Tagesanzeiger.

The idea also seems to go down well with Federer's manager Tony Godsick - or did it even come from him? "I said to him: people want to see you play again. I think Rafa is interested, and there are many other players of his generation who would also be willing to play. Some of the biggest names in tennis have just retired - so we could probably fill arenas easily," says Godsick about the idea of a "Fedal" tour.

